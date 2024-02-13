Tionesta Woman, Child Taken to Hospital After Vehicle Goes Airborne in Route 62 Crash

PRESIDENT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman and young child were rushed to a hospital after their vehicle went airborne for roughly 40 feet during a one-vehicle crash in President Township.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred at 5:42 a.m. on Friday, February 9, on State Route 62, in President Township, Venango County.

Police say 33-year-old Heaven Daugherty, of Tionesta, was traveling southbound in a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when she came up over a “small rise in the roadway to find the road was covered in ice.”

The vehicle started to slide sideways, and Daugherty tried to correct this action. However, Daugherty over corrected, causing the vehicle to impact a ditch on the east side of the roadway.

Daugherty’s vehicle continued traveling southbound in the ditch before crashing into an embankment.

The impact with the embankment caused the vehicle to go airborne for approximately 40 feet. It then landed on all four wheels and collided head-on with a large boulder.

Daugherty and her passenger—a five-year-old female of Tionesta—were transported to a medical facility by Community Ambulance Service.

Daugherty suffered injuries of unknown severity while the child experienced minor injuries.

Daugherty was not using a seat belt.

The child was properly restrained.

