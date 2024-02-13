Local Woman Accused of Stealing Laundry Pods from Rimersburg Dollar General Faces Hearing Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing a hearing on Tuesday morning regarding an alleged theft that occurred at Rimersburg Dollar General.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 34-year-old Justy Rae Steim, of Templeton, is scheduled for Tuesday, February 13, at 10:30 a.m., with Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller presiding.

She faces the following charges:

Retail Theft – Take Merchandise, Felony 3

The preliminary hearing has been continued twice, on December 26 and on January 16.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion were dispatched to Dollar General on State Route 68, in Rimersburg, Madison Township, Clarion County, for a report of a retail theft at 3:55 p.m. on Monday, February 6.

Upon arrival on the scene, police were advised that Justy Steim was seen on surveillance video opening and taking Gain laundry pods from the containers and placing them in her jacket, the complaint states.

Steim then left the store without paying for the items, the complaint indicates.

This is a third retail theft offense for Steim, the complaint notes.

Steim was arraigned at 10:30 a.m. on May 10, 2023, in front of Judge Miller.

