Shippenville Snack Cake Snatcher Due in Court Today

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion man who was caught on camera as he reportedly swiped two snack cakes from the Shippenville Country Fair is due in court on Tuesday morning.

Court records show a preliminary hearing for 43-year-old Joshua Dale Best, of Clarion, is slated for 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13, with Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill presiding.

Best faces the following charge:

  • Retail Theft – Take Merchandise, Misdemeanor 2

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed on October 18, Joshua Best entered the Shippenville Country Fair Gas Station on August 27 at approximately 1:30 p.m. He walked around the store for a while before putting two packs of snack cakes—one Little Debbie and one Reese’s—into his pockets. He then left the store on foot without paying.

On August 29 at about 7:30 a.m., Trooper Joshua S. McGinnis interviewed the Country Fair manager in the back office of the store. The manager showed Trooper McGinnis video footage of the incident, and the trooper immediately recognized the man as Best. Trooper McGinnis had spoken to Best the day prior for an unrelated incident, and he was wearing the exact same clothes, described as a yellow shirt and shorts, states the complaint.

The manager told Trooper McGinnis that she was working during the incident and that a patron of the store approached her and told her that they had just witnessed Best as he placed the snack cakes in his pockets, the complaint indicates.

The manager told Trooper McGinnis that the value of the pilfered cakes was $5.00, according to the complaint.

According to court records, Best was arraigned at 9:15 a.m. on November 22, in front of Judge Schill.

Police: Shippenville Snack Cake Snatcher Caught Chocolatey-Handed


