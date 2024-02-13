William R. Porath, age 83, of Oil City, passed away on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at The Collins House in Franklin.

Bill was born September 6, 1940 in Oil City, he was a son to the late Ernest and Arvilla “Jigs” Proper Porath.

Mr. Porath graduated from Oil City High School, class of 1958.

Bill had a passion for the outdoors, taking up activities such as fishing, hunting, gardening, and birdwatching.

He was always eager to immerse himself in nature.

Additionally, he enjoyed sports like football, boxing, and wrestling, particularly taking delight in spectating Steelers games and NASCAR races.

Surviving Bill are his two daughters, Mishelle Fletcher of Oil City, and Tina Bickel of Oil City.

He is also survived by a special friend, Katherine Andres of Seneca. Many loved grandchildren, nieces, and nephews also survive.

Preceding William in death are his parents Ernest and Arvilla. His siblings Betty Ochalek-Flinchbaugh, Jessie Dykins, Rosalee Henry, and Ronald Porath.

He is also preceded in death by two sons, William R. Porath Jr., and Donald J. Porath. And a granddaughter, Angel Kase.

In keeping with Bill’s wishes there will be no services.

Interment will be at Sunville Cemetery.

The family would like to thank The Collins House for the excellent care they provided for Bill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Collins House c/o Venango VNA 491 Allegheny Blvd Franklin, PA 16323.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

