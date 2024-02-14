7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Wednesday, February 14, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
Today
Scattered flurries before 9am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 34. Northwest wind around 11 mph.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.
Thursday
A slight chance of snow before 11am, then rain. High near 46. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain and snow before 11pm, then a chance of snow between 11pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind 9 to 14 mph.
Friday Night
Snow likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
A chance of snow before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.
Washington’s Birthday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Tuesday
A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
