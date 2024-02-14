Anthony L. Adiutori, age 38, of Franklin, PA, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 10, 2024.

He was born in Erie on October 11, 1985, son of William and Crystal Adiutori.

Tony attended Maplewood High School.

He previously worked for Foulk’s Flooring and then became an independent contractor.

Tony was currently working for Jones Party Magic and also in mail transport for the US Post Office.

Tony enjoyed playing video games, loved to cook and once was a sous chef at Riverside Inn.

He was gifted as a building contractor and liked rock and metal music and playing the drums.

Tony especially cherished time spent with his daughters.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by four daughters, Ciara Parker Adiutori, Zoey “Kai”, Skylar and Autumn Adiutori; two sisters, Amanda Harman (Jason) and Ashley Shrock (Ryan); his fiancée, Tessa Telshaw; grandmother, Myrtle Lingenfelter; his former wife, Katie Parker Adiutori; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5151 Buffalo Road (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.) on Friday from 2 to 4 pm and 6 pm until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7:30 pm conducted by Rev. Thomas Brooke.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tony’s family through the funeral home.

