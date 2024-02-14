Area Man Charged After Police Find Meth, Paraphernalia During Traffic Stop Near Clarion Borough

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man found himself in hot water following a traffic stop near Clarion Borough.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Brad Joe Baker, of Meadville, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Saturday, February 6.

According to a criminal complaint, Detective Roger Wright conducted a traffic stop around 1:07 p.m. on February 5, just east of Clarion Borough, after he ran a PA Registration on a black Suzuki motorcycle and found the registration to have “No Record Found.”

He made contact with the driver, identified as Brad Joe Baker, the complaint states.

Baker was informed why the stop was conducted and that the bike was not registered. Detective Wright asked Baker for his identification, but he advised that he did not possess one, the complaint indicates.

Detective Wright was advised of a warrant for Baker’s arrest out of Mercer County.

Baker was taken into custody and informed that he and his black bookbag would be searched incident to arrest. He told police that there was methamphetamine and two “bubbles” in his bag. Bubbles is a common term in the use of methamphetamine to describe glass smoking pipes that resemble a bubble on it, the complaint notes.

Baker was transported back to the Clarion Borough Police Department, and a subsequent search of his backpack resulted in locating approximately 1/4 ounces of suspected methamphetamine in two clear ziplock bags, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, a digital scale, two smoking pipes, and a butane lighter, the complaint states.

Baker was arraigned at 9:30 a.m. on February 6, on the following charges in front of Judge Jeffrey C. Miller:

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Driving While Operator Privilege Suspended or Revoked, Summary

Driving Unregistered Vehicle, Summary

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

During a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, February 13, the felony charge for Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver was withdrawn.

The remaining charges were waived for court.

He is currently free after his bail was changed from $25,000.00 monetary to unsecured during a bail hearing also held on February 13.

The case was transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

