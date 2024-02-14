Arlo James Buckley, of Stoneboro, was born silent into the world on February 9, 2024 at UPMC Horizon – Shenango Valley.

Arlo is the beloved son of Jade and Cody Buckley both of Stoneboro, little brother to Lucas Buckley of Stoneboro, and grandson to Donna & Jim Foster of Utica and Mark Buckley of Stoneboro and Sheila Buckley-Sherman of Polk.

Arlo is loved and supported by a large extended family.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Emma’s Footprints, Makenna’s Hugs, and UPMC Horizon for their programs and support.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose And Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Stoneboro & Sandy Lake.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

