 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 

Explore: Big Box Obits

 

Arlo James Buckley

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 @ 06:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Arlo James Buckley, of Stoneboro, was born silent into the world on February 9, 2024 at UPMC Horizon – Shenango Valley.

Arlo is the beloved son of Jade and Cody Buckley both of Stoneboro, little brother to Lucas Buckley of Stoneboro, and grandson to Donna & Jim Foster of Utica and Mark Buckley of Stoneboro and Sheila Buckley-Sherman of Polk.

Arlo is loved and supported by a large extended family.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Emma’s Footprints, Makenna’s Hugs, and UPMC Horizon for their programs and support.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose And Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Stoneboro & Sandy Lake.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.