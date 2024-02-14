Betty Lipko went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 11, 2024.

Born in Emlenton, PA on April 12, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Frederick Shick and Helen Giering Shick.

She attended Emlenton High School where she was valedictorian of her 1949 class.

After high school she married the late Allen Lipko on December 15th, 1950.

The two shared 65 years of marriage and together they raised five children on their family farm located in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County before he preceded her in death on June 8, 2016.

Betty attended Clarion University and Slippery Rock University where she earned two bachelor’s and two master’s degrees in education, all with high honors.

Betty’s passion in life was teaching.

She taught Sunday school at the Scrubgrass Stone Church where she attended for several years.

Betty taught fourth grade elementary classes at ACV’s Emlenton and Parker locations before moving on to be the librarian at the ACV High School.

Betty was known for her reading and research skills, but she cherished teaching all her fourth graders the most.

They made an impression on her as she did them.

She often reminisced about those days.

She is survived by her son Mark and his wife Nancy of Clintonville, PA, her daughter Barbara and friend Mike Brown of Reynolds, IN, her son Lynn and his wife Pat of Greenville, PA, and her son Tim and his wife Wanda Jean of Lititz, PA.

Also surviving are grandchildren: Shane Savage, Mark Lipko, Clint Lipko, Adah Coleman, Marlena Lipko, Nathan Ulmer, Lexis Meyer, Steven Lipko, 11 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her sister Carole Stover of Seneca, PA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter Linda Savage, June 17, 2020, and a sister Joanne McNany of Meadville, PA on October 26, 2021.

The family would like to extend their true feeling of gratitude to the staff at Grove Manor Assisted Living and Skilled Care Unit for providing their mother with such loving care over the past 5 years.

Special thanks to all those who visited and wrote letters to her over the many years as she enjoyed them immensely.

A private graveside memorial will take place at Mount Irwin Cemetery located near Wesley, PA.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that in her memory, please read a scripture, story, or book to a child as it will bring joy to their life as well as yours.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home in Clintonville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Family and friends can email condolences by visiting by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

