Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Orange Cheesecake Breakfast Rolls

These yummy rolls are a nice change of pace from the typical brown sugar and cinnamon kind!

Ingredients

2 packages (1/4 ounce each) active dry yeast

3/4 cup warm water (110° to 115°)



1-3/4 cups warm 2% milk (110° to 115°)1 cup sugar2 large eggs, room temperature3 tablespoons butter, melted1-1/2 teaspoons salt7 to 8 cups all-purpose flour

FILLING:

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon thawed orange juice concentrate

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

GLAZE:

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

3 tablespoons orange juice

1 teaspoon grated orange zest

Directions

1. In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add milk, sugar, eggs, butter, salt and 5 cups flour. Beat until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a firm dough.

2. Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.

3. In a small bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, orange juice concentrate and vanilla until smooth. Punch dough down. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; divide in half. Roll 1 portion into an 18×7-in. rectangle. Spread half the filling to within 1/2 in. of edges.

4. Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a long side; pinch seam to seal. Cut into 12 slices; place cut side down in a greased 13×9-in. baking pan. Repeat with remaining dough and filling. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 30 minutes.

5. Preheat oven to 350°. Bake rolls for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown. Combine confectioners’ sugar, orange juice and zest; drizzle over warm rolls. Refrigerate leftovers.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

