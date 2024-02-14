Kevin E. Jones, 58, of Meadville, formerly of Franklin, passed away at 1:59 P.M. on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at Meadville Medical Center.

Kevin was known to many as “Towhead” and for his infectious smile.

Born in Oil City on March 12, 1965, he was the son of the late Phillip R. Jones Sr. and Bonita J. Bechtel Jones.

He was a 1983 graduate of Franklin High School.

Kevin worked as a forklift operator for Franklin Industries for several years and then at Salvage Direct in Hampton, VA until he became disabled.

He was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan.

He enjoyed dancing, playing poker and riding motorcycles.

Above all, Kevin loved his family and couldn’t say enough about his grandchildren.

Surviving are three children, Ashley Jones of Butler, Amanda Schlosser of Oil City and Gage Jones of Virginia Beach, VA and five grandchildren, Brody Kniess, Bentley Jones, Braxton Schlosser, Kolton Schlosser and Kairi Jones.

Additionally surviving are four siblings, Kim Culver and her husband Kevin of Franklin, Phillip Jones Jr. of Franklin, Kathi Reed and her husband Jeff of Franklin and Kari McKee and her husband Ron of East Wenatchee, WA and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his childhood love, Misti Jones.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin, where family and friends are welcome to attend a Memorial Service for Kevin on Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 2:00 P.M.

Online condolences may be sent to his family by visiting HuffGuthrie.com.

