Mary E. Feeney, 96, of Oil City, PA, passed away Tuesday Feb. 13, 2024 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

Born April 14, 1927 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank & Clara Weikal Lutz.

Mary worked in the dietary department at Polk Center for many years.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, the VFW Auxiliary and the Oil City Moose club.

She is survived by two sons: James E. Bucholz of Oil City, Joseph Bucholz and his wife Kay of Oil City; 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren also survive, as well as two nieces Mary Monarch and Carol Hiliard.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, James Bucholz, Robert Feeney and Aubrey McClelland, daughter in law Mary Jane Bucholz and by two brothers Francis J. Lutz and Karle B. Lutz

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

