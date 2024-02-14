 

Clarion Psychiatric Center Offering ‘Stop the Stigma’ Scholarship Opportunities

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Psychiatric Center is offering a $1,000 Scholarship for current high school seniors.

Scholarship opportunities are available to all seniors in Clarion, Venango, Clearfield, and Jefferson Counties who are planning to major in a “helping profession” (healthcare, education, public service, or related field).

Essays will be accepted from now through March 29, 2024.

Qualifications include:

  • Prepare a 500-1,000 word essay that explores the impact and/or the need for mental
    health care (stopping the stigma, suicide prevention, substance use disorder, treatment needs, or related topics).
  • Pursuit of continuing education at a university or trade school. Briefly describe the major/trade you intend to study.

Applicants should submit qualifying information and/or questions via email to susan.labruzzo@uhsinc.com.

Visit www.clarioncenter.com/resources/news-events/ for more information.

Clarion-psych_logo-good


