Clarion Psychiatric Center Offering ‘Stop the Stigma’ Scholarship Opportunities
Wednesday, February 14, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Psychiatric Center is offering a $1,000 Scholarship for current high school seniors.
Scholarship opportunities are available to all seniors in Clarion, Venango, Clearfield, and Jefferson Counties who are planning to major in a “helping profession” (healthcare, education, public service, or related field).
Essays will be accepted from now through March 29, 2024.
Qualifications include:
- Prepare a 500-1,000 word essay that explores the impact and/or the need for mental
health care (stopping the stigma, suicide prevention, substance use disorder, treatment needs, or related topics).
- Pursuit of continuing education at a university or trade school. Briefly describe the major/trade you intend to study.
Applicants should submit qualifying information and/or questions via email to susan.labruzzo@uhsinc.com.
Visit www.clarioncenter.com/resources/news-events/ for more information.
