KSAC Basketball Championships: Catch All of the Action Live on EYT This Week

CLARION Pa. (EYT) – Laurel Eye Clinic Hoops continues as the 2024 Keystone Athletic Shortway Conference playoffs are here and exploreClarion.com has you covered with exclusive live broadcasts of all games.

The action begins on Thursday at 6 p.m. for the girls’ basketball portion of the event. The second-seeded North Clarion She-Wolves take on the third-seeded Karns City Lady Gremlins.

The regular season champion Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs then play the Clarion Bobcats for the late game at 7:30 p.m. All games will be played at Clarion University.

Boys basketball action gets underway on Friday from the Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium with Clarion taking on Karns City in a second vs. third seed matchup at 6 p.m.

Then, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs will play Clarion-Limestone at 7:30 p.m.

The winners from Thursday and Friday’s games will move on to play in the championship games back at Clarion University on Saturday. The girls championship will be played at 6 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m.

EYT Broadcast Breakdown

All broadcasts will be available on exploreClarion YouTube channel.

Thursday, February 15: Girls Basketball North Clarion (2) vs Karns City (3) – 6 p.m. (Mike Kalinowski and Lexis Twentier).

Thursday, February 15: Girls Basketball Redbank Valley (1) vs Clarion (4) – 7:30 p.m. (Mike Kalinowski and Lexis Twentier)

Friday, February 16: Boys Basketball Clarion (2) vs Karns City (3) – 6 p.m. (Mike Kalinowski and Dustin Kifer)

Friday, February 16: Boys Basketball Redbank Valley (1) vs Clarion-Limestone (4) – 7:30 p.m. (Mike Kalinowski and Dustin Kifer)

Saturday, February 17: Girls Basketball winners – 6 p.m. (Mike Kalinowski and Lexis Twentier).

Saturday, February 17: Boys Basketball winners – 8 p.m. (Mike Kalinowski and Dustin Kifer).

