Regen Rx Clarion County Photo of the Day

UHS-ACV Varsity Softball traveled to Westminster College on February 10 to attend a Skills & Pitching Clinic to knock the rust off before the season starts. Back row, left to right: Bella Ielase, Madalyn Dehart, Rylan Strauser, Kya Wetzel, Reagan Best, Ashlyn Walker, Nichole Wingard, Malia Page, Ava Snyder, Emerson Stevens, and Brooke Hileman. Front row, left to right: Danikah McKinney, Alivya Hartzell, Ava Schreckengost, Magen Walzak, Brianna Anthony, Lilly Hayden, Evann Jenkins, and Abygail Griebel. Submitted by Lauren Forrest.
