Roger Walter, Ed Baumcratz to be Featured on Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show Tonight

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Ed Baumcratz and Roger Walter will be tonight’s guests on a special Wednesday night KSAC Championships preview edition of the Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show.

Viewers will be able to catch the show, hosted live from The Haskell House on Main Street in Clarion, on www.exploreclarion.com.

The episode, which will focus on the upcoming KSAC Basketball Championships, will be hosted by Owen Krepps.

While Baumcratz and Walter currently serve as principals at North Clarion and Clarion, respectively, both have been active in the local high school sports community for over three decades as players, coaches, and officials.

The Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show provides viewers with an up-close and personal look into sports in our area. It has become a weekly fixture, typically airing each Thursday at 7 p.m., featuring a variety of guests from the local sports scene for engaging discussions, exclusive interviews, and fresh perspectives.

This week’s show is being aired on Wednesday to accommodate EYT’s KSAC Championship broadcasts.

Tune in at 7 p.m. on www.exploreclarion.com for the latest updates and discussions on local sports.

