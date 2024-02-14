MAKING HISTORY: Redbank Valley Tops Curwensville In First-Ever District 9 Girls Wrestling Dual Match

NEW BETHLEHEM Pa. (EYT)- District 9 high school sports history has been made.

For the first time, D9 played host to a girl’s wrestling dual meet Tuesday night at Redbank Valley High School where the home Bulldogs defeated Curwensville, 29-24.

(Pictured above, Redbank senior Finley Minich, top, takes down Matilyn McCracken.)

The turnout was phenomenal as Redbank’s gymnasium was packed.

Folks gathered for the special event that doubled as senior night for both the girls’ and boys’ teams. The boys also hit the mats after the girls and Redbank won, 36-27.



(Natalie Troup, right, squares off against Tessa Queen.)

“I think on top of senior night it brought a good crowd for the girls,” said Redbank Valley coach Ben Carillo. “Going into the future, this is what the potential audience could be. Girls wrestling is setting a new standard, and it’s bringing life back into the wrestling dual-meet atmosphere.”



District 9 wrestling coverage on D9Sports.com/EYT Media is brought to you by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning.

The quartet of Redbank Valley girls wrestling seniors — Alissia Bowser, Finley Minich, Logan Smathers and Emma Taladay — were all naturally honored on senior night.

Minich stood out as she pinned Curwensville’s Matilyn McCracken in 2:25. She mentioned staying calm, trusting her coaches, and feeding off the fan support as key reasons for her victory.

“It was a little intense and a little nerve racking,” said Minich. “But everyone was very supportive and that was much appreciated. Trust your coaches and try not to psych yourself out. Take your time, stay calm and collected and just breathe.”

“I think Finley Minich did an outstanding job,” Carillo added. “That was a match that we weren’t sure which way it was going to go and she pulled through. … I’m also very happy with Alissia Bowser. I know she wrestled last week, but in a crowd of this magnitude, it’s a lot to ask girls that have never had to compete in an atmosphere like this to pull their emotions under control.”

Illnesses and late-season injuries limited the girls’ match with a total of nine forfeits, despite both teams boasting healthy rosters.



(Makenna Moneah, top, positions herself against Emily Neeper.)

This is only just the beginning of high school girls wrestling in the area.

“It was a great experience for the girls,” said Curwensville coach Michael Astorino. “But it was tough because we were down five girls tonight because of illness. … Hopefully, other schools will catch around next year so we can get more. You’re going to see in the next three or four years, this sport is going to explode.”

Both Redbank Valley and Curwensville will compete in the District 9 championships next Saturday.

BOYS MATCH

The Redbank Valley boys managed to take down Curwensville, 36-27.

Seniors Ayden Adams, Gavin Carroll, Blake Duncan, Daniel Evans, Nolan Gardner, Shaffer Garrett, Joseph Sage, and Levi Shick were honored before the match.

It was a relativity quick match with both sides having to take some forfeits because of late-season injuries and illnesses. Redbank had to forfeit once and Curwensville three times.

Adams, Evans, and Nolan Barnett all won their respective matches for Redbank Valley.



(Garrett Shaffer, right, stands ground against Trenton Guiher.)

“We are both really beat up,” said Redbank head coach Mike Kundick. “I was worried coming in because we got a lot of kids sick. But I didn’t expect them to have so many forfeits. We’ll take the win. … The girls did an excellent job. We were really looking forward to seeing them wrestle.”

The Bulldogs will be right back in action on Wednesday as they take on Glendale at 7 p.m.

