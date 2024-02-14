State Police Calls: Troopers Seeking Leads in Armed Robbery Investigation

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Seeking Leads in Armed Robbery Investigation

PSP Mercer was dispatched to E&E Supplies on Osborn Road in Salem Township, Mercer County, for a report of an armed robbery that had occurred around 11:20 a.m. on Monday, February 12.

According to police, numerous PSP Patrol Units responded and saturated the area. The PSP Mercer Criminal Investigation Unit, in conjunction with the Patrol Unit, conducted an investigation at the scene.

Police say a female victim, who was operating the business at the time of the robbery, reported that the actor entered the business and displayed a handgun. The actor attempted to force the victim to come with him, but soon fled the business on foot.

The actor also removed cash from a register before fleeing the scene by vehicle west on Osborn Road in the direction of Methodist Road.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’5″ 150 lbs., small build, wearing dark clothing, a pull over hat, and mask.

The suspect vehicle is listed as dark gray or charcoal colored sedan, possibly with a roof rack.

The victim is a 52-year-old Greenville woman.

Anyone that may have information pertaining to the identity of the actor or information about this incident should contact PSP Mercer at 724-662-6162.

Local Man Suspected of DUI in Jefferson County

According to DuBois-based State Police, a 59-year-old East Brady man was stopped for a traffic violation on Interstate 80 east, in Washington Township, Jefferson County, around 9:44 a.m. on Friday, February 10.

Police say the suspect was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI.

The involved vehicle is a 2009 Saturn Aura.

The driver’s name was not released.

