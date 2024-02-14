Well-Known Clinical Psychologist, TV Personality to Present Three-Day Mission in Clarion County

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Dr. Ray Guarendi–Catholic radio host, TV personality, and author–will hold three presentations in March.

The schedule is as follows:

Sunday, March 10, at 6:30 p.m. – St. Michael Church in Fryburg – “Parents and Grandparents: Standing Strong”

Monday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m. – St. Mary Church in Crown – “Marriage: Men and Women”

Tuesday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m. – St. Joseph Church in Lucinda – “Faith: The Logic of Being Catholic”

All presentations are free admission.

Dr. Ray Guarendi is a Catholic father of ten adopted children, a clinical psychologist, author, professional speaker, and national radio and television host.

His radio show, “The Dr. Is In” can be heard on 500 stations and Sirius XM channel 130. His TV show, “Living Right With Dr. Ray” can be seen on EWTN Global Catholic Network and is aired in 140 countries.

For more information, please call 814-226-7288.

For more information on Dr. Ray, visit www.drray.com.

