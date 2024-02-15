7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Thursday, February 15, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
Today
Showers, mainly after 3pm. High near 47. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight
A chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 8pm and 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 9 to 14 mph.
Friday Night
A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 23. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Saturday
A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. West wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.
Washington’s Birthday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Wednesday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
