Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Rosemary-Lemon Shortbread Sandwich Cookies

These beautiful shortbread sandwich cookies are always delicious!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar



2 cups all-purpose flour4 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary1/4 teaspoon salt1/2 cup lemon curdOptional: Additional fresh rosemary and confectioners’ sugar

Directions

1. In a large bowl, cream butter and confectioners’ sugar until light and fluffy. In another bowl, mix flour, rosemary and salt; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Divide dough in half. Shape each into a disk. Wrap and refrigerate until firm enough to roll, about 30 minutes.

2. Preheat oven to 350°. On a lightly floured surface, roll each disk to 1/4-in. thickness. Cut with a floured 2-in. round cookie cutter. Using a floured 7/8-in. round cookie cutter, cut out the centers of half of the cookies. Place solid and window cookies 1 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets.

3. Bake until set, 9-11 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

4. To serve, spread lemon curd on bottoms of solid cookies; top with window cookies. If desired, top with additional rosemary and confectioners’ sugar.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.