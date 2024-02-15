COMMANDING WIN: Redbank Valley takes care of Clarion in KSAC Semifinals

CLARION Pa. (EYT/D9) — Simply put, the late game for the 2024 Keystone Athletic Shortway Conference girl’s basketball semifinals wasn’t as competitive as the early game.

No game-winning buzzer beaters were needed for Redbank Valley as the Bulldogs took care of business against Clarion, winning 45-31 to advance to the championship game against Karns City.

(Pictured above, Redbank Valley’s Mylee Harmon was named the ExploreClarion KSAC Girls Semifinal Player of the Game/photo by Mike Kilroy)

Redbank came out on the right foot with a solid start that saw it go up 11-0. Clarion struggled with ball control and seemed to have some jitters playing on the big court at Clarion University.

“In practice, and the days before (the game) we try to get hype,” said Redbank Valley’s Mylee Harmon on her team’s fast start. “Coach got us fired up in the locker room and we had energy from the start.”

Harmon led Redbank with 22 points that were sprinkled throughout each quarter.



(Harmon brings the ball up the court on Thursday/photo by Owen Krepps.)

“I thought Mylee played a very good game tonight,” said Redbank Valley coach Chris Edmonds. “I thought we were able to push the ball, and we were able to find her open running the court.”

Redbank also saw scoring from Addy Bond, who added 12 points.



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Marley Kline led Clarion with 16 points.

The Bulldogs led 23-11 at the half and marched to victory with their bench in at the end of the game.

Now, the focus shifts to Karns City, which is coming off an emotional win over North Clarion.

“We have been planning for the playoff atmosphere all season,” said Harmon. “This was a big stepping stone for us. This was one of our goals to come out here and perform. We worked the ball well, and that was great for us.”

One thing coach Edmonds wants to see against Karns City is more patience when it comes to shooting.

“We still need to pass the ball more,” said Edmonds. “We settled for too many one-look shots and will have to be a little bit better against Karns City. It’s one game at a time now in the playoffs.”

Redbank Valley and Karns City will play on Saturday at 6 p.m. back at the Tippin Gymnasium at Clarion University.

It will be the third meeting between the two schools this season. The Bulldogs won both of he previous two matchups in overtime.

The atmosphere should not disappoint.

“We always look forward to the KSAC,” said Edmonds. “One of our goals is to win the KSAC championship each year which leads you right into the districts. We love playing on this court and have had a lot of success on the court. The girls look forward to playing here.”



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.