 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 

Explore: Big Box Obits

 

Dan Short

Thursday, February 15, 2024 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Dan Short, age 64, of Rimersburg, passed away early Monday morning, February 12, 2024 at UPMC- Presbyterian.

Born February 8, 1960 in Kittanning, he was a son of the late Henry and Donna McLaughlin Short.

He retired as a welder for Miller Welding in Brookville.

Survivors include his daughter, Michelle Short of Rimersburg; grandson, Jesse (Julia) Rosario-Adams and children, Jayce, Ophelia, and Madeline; grandson Jayden, and a brother, Rick Short of Distant.

In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his son, Brian Short, and a sister, Dianna Kyle.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will take place in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Online condolences may be sent to Dan’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.