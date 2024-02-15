Dan Short, age 64, of Rimersburg, passed away early Monday morning, February 12, 2024 at UPMC- Presbyterian.

Born February 8, 1960 in Kittanning, he was a son of the late Henry and Donna McLaughlin Short.

He retired as a welder for Miller Welding in Brookville.

Survivors include his daughter, Michelle Short of Rimersburg; grandson, Jesse (Julia) Rosario-Adams and children, Jayce, Ophelia, and Madeline; grandson Jayden, and a brother, Rick Short of Distant.

In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his son, Brian Short, and a sister, Dianna Kyle.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will take place in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Online condolences may be sent to Dan’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

