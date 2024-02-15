Featured Local Job: Office Assistant/Ophthalmic Technician
Clarion Eye Care has an IMMEDIATE opening for an Office Assistant/Ophthalmic Technician position.
Clarion Eye Care is looking for a highly motivated people person to join their growing practice! The position will be for 36-40 hours per week. This will include one evening per week.
The ideal candidate must:
– be personable
– be a team player
– enjoy working with people
– be able to efficiently multitask
– be eager to learn
– be willing to be cross trained in other areas as needed
Experience is preferred but NOT required.
Candidates must bring their resume and apply in person at:
1350 East Main Street
Suite #20
Clarion, PA 16214
