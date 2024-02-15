 

Featured Local Job: Ophthalmic Technician

Thursday, February 15, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

The Laurel Eye Clinic is looking for a professional, motivated Ophthalmic Technician.

Opportunities for career growth and paid professional development are available.

The position will provide coverage at the Seneca office as well as nearby offices such as Brookville and Grove City. The ideal candidate must be positive, team-oriented, and committed to providing excellent patient care.

Primary duties include data collection from the patients and documentation in EHR, chair-side doctor assistance, and performing diagnostic tests as required by the doctors. Paid travel expenses.

Certified Ophthalmic Assistant/Technician, LPN, or individual with medical experience preferred. Training is provided.

Interested candidates may apply online at www.laureleye.com/eye-doctor/careers/

or send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn:

Human Resources
50 Waterford Pike
Brookville, PA 15825

Fax 814-849-5631, or email arenninger@laureleye.com.

EOE


