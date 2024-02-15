Forest EMS Authority Issues First Bill; Petition Calls for Farmington Township to Withdraw from Authority

LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Counties in Pennsylvania are not permitted to establish a fee for EMS services. Still, the legislation allows municipalities to band together and establish an EMS Authority to level mandated fees to provide EMS and ambulance services.

(PHOTO: A fundraiser for Forest County EMS during the 2023 Marienville Oktoberfest. Photo courtesy Forest County EMS.)

While many could agree on the need for EMS services, the $115.00 fee recently billed by the Forest EMS Authority was questioned last week at a meeting held by the Farmington Township Supervisors.

“Outside of the Bigfoot Festival in the spring and October Fest in the fall, I’ve never seen that many people in town,” said one observer on Facebook about the estimated crowd of 150 at the meeting.

Held at the Farmington Township Social Hall, security was requested from the state police and the Clarion County Sheriff’s Office.

The Forest EMS Authority aims to provide emergency medical service to the four participating townships of Jenks, Farmington, Howe, and half of Greene Township.

The Forest EMS Authority published a statement on Facebook about the Authority’s earlier efforts.

“In the spring of 2023, an ambulance was provided by a grant received from the Forest County Commissioners. In addition to the ambulance, we also have some donated equipment. Upon receipt of the unit, a group of current Township Supervisors volunteers joined to form the Forest EMS Authority.

“The unit will be housed in Leeper, Farmington Township, and will float. The tentative service hours will be seven days a week, 7 am-7 pm, manned by a paid service provider.

“Funds needed to ensure the success and efficiency of this service will be approximately $550,000 per year. The amount being assessed is the minimum the Forest EMS Authority could charge to provide this much-needed community service. Although donations have been received, the only way the board saw to raise adequate funds was to have a property assessment fee. This fee was not determined hastily. There was a lot of thought, consideration, and research to arrive at this amount. This fee is mandatory. The appeal mentioned on the assessment fee bill is to appeal category, not participation.”

While an appeals process was available in the fall, many decided not to file an appeal of their assessment.

The nearly three-hour heated meeting brought questions about the assessment.

Farmington Township Supervisor and member of Forest EMS Authority Matthew Sherbine addressed the $115.00 fee, indicating that was the amount needed to ensure the ambulance was paid for, and all costs were covered. The Authority wants to save $82,000.00 annually because, in three years, they will need to buy a new ambulance.

Sherbine said the ambulance is not yet licensed in response to a question, admitting that is part of why the assessments were done. The Authority needed the money to get the ambulance licensed through Emmco West and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

At the end of the meeting, Sherbine also announced he was resigning as a Farmington Township Supervisor and from the Forest EMS Authority.

Some Farmington Township residents remained upset after the meeting and started a petition for their withdrawal from the Forest EMS Authority. Judy Crownover Benzo posted the following notice on Facebook: What’s Happening in Clarion County?

“To all Farmington Twp residents asking to sign the petition for our withdrawal from the Forest EMS Authority, Tim Benzo will be at Farmington Township Community Park in Leeper this Saturday, February 17, 2024, from noon to 6 pm. He’s asking everyone to spread the word and sign if they do not want to be part of the Authority. He will be in a silver and black Ford truck.”

Clarion County Public Safety Director Jeff Smathers said no other municipality in Clarion County has formed an EMS Authority, but several have passed taxes to support EMS.

“This is something the municipalities must do on their own and find out what’s best for them,” he explained.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.