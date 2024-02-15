Gladys G. Finefrock, 103, of Franklin, passed away the morning of Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin.

She was the daughter of the late Albert Edward Giles and Mamie Courson Giles. Gladys was born in Huey on December 5, 1920.

Mrs. Finefrock was employed by the former Joy Manufacturing Company as a data processor for 30 years retiring in 1983.

Gladys was also a dedicated homemaker.

Gladys was a past Noble Grand of the Rebekah Lodge, as well as a member of the Eastern Star, the White Shrine, Franklin Women’s Club, Wimodausis Club and Benefit Club, the Commandery Auxiliary, Tall Cedars Auxiliary, and a volunteer for the Visiting Nurses Association.

She was also a member of the Church of God, an officer in the Church of God Daughters of the Nile, and participated in Titusville Bells.

Gladys married E. Quay Finefrock, on April 10, 1940 and he preceded her in death on January 27, 2005.

Surviving Mrs. Finefrock are two of her children, Quay Giles Finefrock and wife Etoile of St. Louis, MO and Gaynelle Finefrock Anderson and husband Garland “Chris” of Fredericksburg, VA.

Surviving are seven grandchildren, Starlette DeAnne Geisz and husband, John, of St. Louis, MO: Quay Butler Finefrock and wife, Shelia, (currently residing in Qatar as a contractor; and Kalen Jason Finefrock and wife, Jenni, (of Louisville, KY); Douglas Reagle of Houston, TX; Brad Reagle and wife, Sharon, of Union City; Garland C. Anderson III and wife, Judy, of Fredericksburg, VA; and Lisa Wildman and significant other, Jason, of Plainfield, IN, 23 great-grandchildren, 10 great great grandchildren and a son-in-law, Marshall Mansfield.

Mrs. Finefrock was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Rowenna K. “Renny” Reagle Mansfield on December 25, 2021.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St., Franklin, where family and friends are welcome from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. Saturday.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Brad Riddle of Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, officiating.

Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to Gladys’ family by visiting www.huffguthrie.com.

