Golden Eagles Basketball Winless in Valentine’s Day Set With California

CALIFORNIA, Pa. — The Golden Eagles women’s basketball team traveled to California (PA) for a Valentine’s Day showdown at the Convocation Center, falling to the Vulcans by a score of 84-53.

Photo by Kirkland Photography

Clarion started slowly on offense, shooting 3-of-14 in the first quarter as they fell behind by 13 points after the opening quarter. They found a spark early in the second quarter as Sadre’a Rougeau chipped in five quick points, including a shot from behind the three-point arc, to bring the deficit down to 22-12.

The teams traded punches down the stretch in the second quarter, with the Vulcans stretching their lead out to 17 points.

The Golden Eagles responded with 10-2 over the next three minutes, including a tough Siara Conley jumper off an offensive rebound at the 2:48 mark, and a Malayziah Etheredge jumper with 1:19 left to play in the half to cut the Vulcans’ advantage to 31-22.

Autumn Taylor led all scorers with 18 points, shooting 3-of-5 from behind the arc.

Conley continued to crash the offensive glass with seven offensive caroms on the night. She is now averaging 4.3 offensive rebounds per game in the month of February. Rougeau came off the bench to play 32 minutes, contributing 15 points and adding a couple of steals.

The Vulcans broke things open after halftime, enjoying a huge third quarter where they outscored the Golden Eagles by a score of 28-12. With 3:52 left to go in the quarter Rougeau swiped the ball away from Alicia Young and took it the other way, making an easy layup to cut it to 45-28.

Etheredge tacked on a layup on the next Clarion possession, and Heather Ansell closed the third quarter with a three-point basket off a Dominika Logue assist.

In the fourth quarter, Clarion caught fire from behind the arc, going 4-for-7 from the land of plenty to shoot 57.1 percent during the final quarter. Taylor hit three of the four three-point shots for the Golden Eagles, two of which came off Abby Gatesman assists.

Clarion will finish up their three-game road trip with a matchup against nationally-ranked Gannon tipping off at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Men’s Team Falls to Nationally-Ranked Vulcans

The Golden Eagle men’s basketball team played a competitive game early on against #14/18 California (PA), but Clarion ultimately could not keep pace with the nationally-ranked Vulcans in falling by a 95-66 score.

The first half featured tough defense, with both teams shooting under 35 percent from the field. Steve Kelly started the night with a transition three off a Justice Easter defensive board and outlet pass, but that would be the only Clarion basket before the first media timeout.

The Vulcans did not fare much better, scoring only eight points in that same span. Cal did start to pull away midway through the half, but Cam Kearney responded with a string of makes from inside the three-point line that chipped away at the lead.

The last of those came at the 5:02 mark of the half, cutting the deficit to 28-18.

Before the final media timeout of the first half, Clarion continued to build momentum. Easter hit a three-pointer off a Kelly assist to bring the deficit under 10 points for the first time since the early portion of the game, making it 32-23.

Kelly, who finished with 11 points and three assists, capped his strong first half off with a steal that led directly to a Jeremy Thomas II dunk in the final seconds of the first half, making it a 37-29 Vulcans advantage at the break.

The Golden Eagles started the second half strong, cutting the Cal lead down to three points with a sizzling 9-0 run to start things off. Kearney scored have five of his team-high 19 points in this stretch, including a trey off a Thomas II assist to cut it to 41-34. Jayson Harris put the finishing touches on the run with a midrange jumper, cutting the lead to just 41-38 less than two minutes into the second half.

The pendulum of momentum swung the other way from that point, though. Things started with a double technical foul assessed against Clarion, and things continued to turn when KJ McClurg drew a foul on a three-pointer, giving him seven free throw makes in the span of 14 seconds of game action.

That sparked a huge Vulcan run where their small deficit ballooned to double digits. Cal went on a 22-2 run and led by as many as 30 points the rest of the way en route to the win.

The Golden Eagles will wrap up their road trip as they travel up to Erie to face the nationally ranked Gannon Golden Knights on Saturday afternoon.

