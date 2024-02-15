Judith Ellyn Beaumont, age 78, of Meadville, died early Tuesday morning, February 13, 2024 at Wesbury Community in Meadville.

She was born in Oil City on March 4, 1945 to the late William and Elizabeth M. (Winters) Buchanan.

Judy was a longtime musician throughout much of her life.

She loved singing country western music throughout northwest Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio.

She had a love for animals and birds, especially cardinals.

Judy enjoyed traveling to visit her family members.

She worked as a certified nursing aide in various doctor’s offices in Ohio.

She is survived by her children: Matthew (Lisa) Goodman of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; Ronald Goodman of North Kingsville, Ohio; Gerald Goodman, Jr. (Angela) of Conneaut, Ohio; and Sharon Hopkins (Jon) of Conneaut, Ohio; her sister, Nancy Vandermark of Seneca and her son Leonard Vandermark; and her step-children: Claudene Sisson and Kimberly Stevenson, both of North Carolina; four step grandchildren and one step great-grandchild.

Judy is also survived by her grandchildren: Michael Goodman (Shannon Kiser) of Conneaut, Ohio, Nicole Goodman (Michael Terrano) of Eastlake, Ohio, Heather Smock (Kyle) of Conneaut, Ohio, and Danna Voyer (Ryan) of Hope Mills, North Carolina; and her great-grandchildren: Shane, Shawn, Sarah, and Sebastian of Conneaut, Ohio, Emilee, Abigail, and Ian Terrano of Eastlake, Ohio, Kacey, Blake, Shyanna, and Sierra of Conneaut, Ohio, and Aryella Voyer of Hope Mills, N. Carolina; numerous nieces and nephews; and a good friend, Marlene Silka.

Her furry grandchildren also survive, Frankie, Meatball, Zack, Luca and Archie.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Carolee Goodman; two great-grandchildren, Sapphirah Rose Goodman and Scottie Michael Goodman; and four brothers, Robert, William, Richard, and Ronald Buchanan.

Visitation will be held Saturday (Feb. 17) from 11 a.m. until noon in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will follow Saturday at noon in the funeral home.

Pastor Jessie Soto will officiate.

Interment will follow in Heckathorn Cemetery in Seneca.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Erie National Wildlife Refuge, 11296 Wood Duck Lane, Guys Mills, PA 16327; or to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.hilebest.com.

