Jurski Breaks Record to Highlight Clarion Swimming & Diving’s Opening Day at PSAC Championships

CARLISLE, Pa. – Joslyn Jurski broke a 31-year-old school record and hit an NCAA B cut in the process, highlighting the Golden Eagle women’s swimming & diving team’s first day at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championships.

The women currently sit in second place in the conference after one day, with 170 total team points.

Jurski’s result in the 1000 Free was the highlight of the night for Clarion, as the sophomore broke Tedra Kruse’s record that had stood since 1993. She finished the endurance swim with a time of 10:16.91, coming in 0.15 seconds faster than Kruse’s time of 10:17.06. That result also cleared the NCAA B cut standard of 10:24.51 and was good enough for fourth place in the field.

In terms of overall finish, though, Hannah Greenway was the standout for the Golden Eagles on Wednesday evening. The junior finished in a dead heat for second place with East Stroudsburg’s Vera Renshof in the 50 Free, touching the wall in a time of 23.49.

The biggest source of points on the day was the performance of the 800 Free Relay team, which placed fourth with a time of 7:44.44.

Jurski was once again a key contributor, swimming the anchor leg in a split of 1:52.95 which was by far the fastest of the four Golden Eagle legs. Amanda Fetsko kicked things off with a split of 1:55.28 and was followed by Jordan Kutchak and Corina Paszek before Jurski left the blocks.

Five other Golden Eagles also scored in the 50 Free. Madelynn McTeer took 14th with a time of 24.08, Haley Miller took 17th, Kutchak placed 19th, Fetsko took 21st, and Zoey Beck rounded out the scoring with a 22nd-place finish.

Three Golden Eagles contributed to the team score in the 200 IM, led by Maria Wold’s 11th-place finish. Wold touched the wall in a time of 2:08.38. Paszek was not far behind her, taking 15th with a time of 2:11.27, and Sarah Grimenstein took 23rd with a time of 2:12.96.

Clarion Men’s Swimming Performance in the 200 IM Highlights First Day at PSAC Championships

With six NCAA B cuts and a healthy stack of points to show for it, the Golden Eagle men’s swimming & diving team got off to a good start on Wednesday.

Clarion racked up 128 team points on the first day of the event, putting them in second place.

The majority of the team’s points totals came in the 200 IM, where the Golden Eagles boasted four finalists in the A heat. That quartet took every spot from third to sixth place, accounting for 58 points alone, and all four of those racers hit NCAA B cuts. Dominic Cortopassi led the way for the foursome, finishing third overall with a time of 1:49.12, and teammate Connor Cary finished just .07 seconds behind him at 1:49.19. Junior David Bocci placed fifth in the field with a time of 1:50.16 and freshman Gavin Guckavan was just .04 seconds behind him, taking sixth with a 1:50.20.

Three of those four Golden Eagles went on to contribute to the second-biggest scoring performance of the night, swimming to a second-place finish in the 800 Free Relay. Bocci led things off with a split of 1:39.84, followed by Cary and Mason Peck. Cortopassi provided the anchor leg with the fastest split of the four, touching the wall in 1:39.75 as the Golden Eagles posted a team time of 6:41.56.

Elsewhere, Austin Prokopec cracked an NCAA B cut in the 50 Free, hitting a time of 20.45 in the morning preliminary to earn a spot in the A heat of the finals. He ended up taking fifth in the evening final with a time of 20.58.

Henry Miller and Ryan Ehlers also scored in the event, finishing 11th and 15th respectively. Trent Napholz kicked off his senior year visit to the conference championships with a 10th-place finish in the 1000 Free, posting a time of 9:50.32.

Michael Lintelman just missed out on joining the other top finishers in the 200 IM, placing 10th with a time of 1:52.45.

