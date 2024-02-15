Local Man Accused of Stuffing 4 Rolls of Toilet Paper in Probation Office Commode

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of stuffing a commode full of four rolls of toilet paper at the Clarion County Probation office.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Dustin Lee Neyman, of Clarion, is scheduled to be arraigned on the following charges on Friday, February 16, in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy Schill:

– Institutional Vandalism Educational Facility, Misdemeanor 2

– Criminal Mischief-Tamper W/Property, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, Detective Roger Wright, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, met with Clarion County Probation Officer Sarah Mosley. She explained that Dustin Lee Neyman had come to the probation window around 10:20 a.m. on October 4, 2023, “being ignorant” about the bathroom being locked.

PO Mosley brought out a key for the bathroom and asked Neyman to be respectful, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Neyman continued to be loud and complained to PO Mosley about the bathroom. PO Mosley noted it took Neyman an unusually long time, approximately 15 to 20 minutes before he brought the key back to her. PO Mosley advised another PO Kerle that she didn’t trust Neyman and they went to check the bathroom. The probation officers then observed that Neyman had folded what appeared to be several rolls of toilet paper into squares and filled the toilet with them, causing the toilet to become non-functional in fear of clogging the system, the complaint states.

PO Mosley obtained a photograph and had to remove all of the paper from the toilet to keep it from clogging, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Detective Wright interviewed Neyman on October 10, 2023, where he initially denied folding toilet paper up into squares and filling the toilet with them. Neyman then stated that he couldn’t remember if he did and that he had problems going to the bathroom and uses a lot of toilet paper.

After being advised charges would be filed against him, Neyman became argumentative and told police where he was from, and that they would have just told him not to do it again, the complaint states.

Neyman was told that PO Mosley had to physically remove all of the toilet paper to prevent major issues with the septic lines. Neyman continued to argue and told Detective Wright that he was moving out of Clarion County because where he is from “they would’ve just told him not to do it again,” the complaint states.

Detective Wright discontinued contact with Neyman and advised him to respond to the charge or a warrant would be issued, the complaint notes.

