Charges Against Emlenton Man Accused of Threatening, Harassing Three Women Held for Court

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against an Emlenton man accused of terroristic threats and related offenses were held for court on Wednesday.

Court records show the following criminal charges against 62-year-old Keith Edward Guiste, of Emlenton, were held for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, February 14, with District Judge Andrew F. Fish presiding:

Terroristic Threats W/ Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)

Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3 (three counts)

The case has been transferred to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Emlenton Police Chief Jordan Merryman received a report of terroristic threats on Wednesday, December 13.

The incidents occurred through Facebook social media and text messages, the complaint notes.

A known female victim reported she was threatened by Edward Guiste, her employer at the time of the incident. She was employed by Guiste from December 3 until December 9, to clean his home and run errands, according to the complaint.

On Saturday, December 9, she told Guiste that she no longer wanted to work for him due to how “ignorant and rude” he was, and then she left his residence, the complaint notes.

The victim stated that sometime between Saturday, December 9, and Tuesday, December 12, someone had contacted Guiste’s landlord to report his living conditions, the complaint states.

The victim told police the apartment had a terrible smell and that he was “living in filth.” She then told police that Guiste had assumed it was her who made the report, and subsequently, he reportedly made indirect threats on Facebook on Tuesday, December 12, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, police were provided with screenshots of the following message:

“When I find out for sure which one of you (Victim #1 and Victim #2) pathetic (expletive) messaged my landlord ‘because you’re concerned’ you are going to find out exactly how bad you (expletive) up. You have things and people you don’t want to lose I DON’T.”

The complaint states that Guiste then allegedly posted:

“I knew she was scum and a liar, but now I know she is lower than a snake and I have absolutely nothing to lose so I will be damned sure make sure that she suffers a greater loss than she ever imagined, first christmas will be the last christmas I garuntee it.”

The victim then told police that her friend would be able to provide more screenshot pictures from the incident because Guiste blocked her on Facebook, the complaint notes.

Chief Merryman contacted the friend (referred to as victim #3) via telephone on Thursday, December 14. She stated that Guiste had threatened her, as well, and that she had also worked for Guiste when he lived at a different residence, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, victim #3 claimed that Guiste was threatening both victim #1 and a five-month-old child, but he never mentioned either of their names in the threats. However, she stated that “you would know who he was talking about,” the complaint states.

In addition, victim #2 explained that Guiste made threats toward her on Tuesday, December 12, when he wrote the following:

“You had your chance but you continue to aggravate me. Don’t say you were not warned…If you don’t mind your own business you will regret your life and your kids will have a mother-less christmas,”

On December 19, Chief Merryman made in-person contact with Guiste at his residence in Emlenton Borough, Venango County.

According to the complaint, Guiste allegedly stated he can’t control his anger and when he gets mad, he “just can’t stop.” He further related that he was angry with victim #1 for not showing up to work when she said she would, and that he believes she spoke to his landlord to report his living situation.

Chief Merryman advised Guiste to have no further contact with either victim, and Guiste agreed, according to the complaint.

On Tuesday, December 26, victim #1 reported that Guiste made a direct threat towards her via text message around 12:22 a.m. on Monday, December 25, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, a screenshot of the text message stated:

“If you had done what you promised everything would have been fine but you had to try to control everything and completely (expletive) me over and by the way, (expletive) your credibility you (expletive) nutcase. I’ll wait but you WILL pay for this. So go ahead CVV copy and paste all you want. I am patient and capable of things you can’t imagine.”

On Thursday, December 28, Chief Merryman advised Guiste that charges would be filed. Guiste allegedly told police he knew it was wrong, but he “can’t stop himself,” the complaint states.

Guiste also made other harassing and threatening comments toward victim #1, victim #2, and the child, via a Facebook post, in which he stated the following:

I am 90percent sure I know who the lying (expletive) is when I find out for certain she will pay;” (Expletive) off you ignorant cow I’m done wasting time on you, my next reply will not be some online (expletive);” I’m fairly sure it was a no class, (expletive) off psycho that is angry because she didn’t get her way but I will find out for sure and paycheck is going to be biblical proportions;” and, Fall your fat (expletive) thru the porch.”



Charges were filed against Guiste on January 2, 2024.

