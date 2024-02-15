Commissioners Support Clarion Hospital Grant Application for ICU and Med Surg Renovation Project

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Braxton White on Tuesday morning approved a letter of support for Clarion Hospital’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant application for the Clarion Hospital ICU and Med Surg Renovation Project.

In the letter, commissioners outlined the importance of such a grant to Clarion Hospital and the economic impact on Clarion County.

“With a rich history of over six decades, Clarion Hospital has been a cornerstone in providing quality healthcare services to the community, catering to over 120,000 patients annually. Clarion Hospital has initiated a crucial renovation project to modernize the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the Medical Surgical Unit, and various common areas within the facility to continue delivering exceptional care. This renovation project is paramount as several hospital areas have surpassed 30 years of continuous use, necessitating upgrades to meet contemporary healthcare standards. The intended renovations will enhance patient access and experience and boost staff productivity and motivation, ultimately contributing to the community’s overall well-being.” wrote the Commissioners.

“It is essential to highlight that the positive impact of this endeavor extends beyond the healthcare realm. The successful completion of the project will have significant economic implications for the community.

“According to the IMPLAN Economic Impact Software, the project is anticipated to create 11 temporary construction jobs in Clarion, fostering local employment opportunities. Furthermore, the project is expected to increase the value added to the economy by over $700,500.”

Commissioners approved a resolution for a Burn Ban in 2024 in other businesses.

“To be clear, we are not initiating a burn ban now. This is so that it’s approved in the meeting. If we do need to do that under dry conditions, it can be more rapidly put into effect,” Brosius said.

Courts

Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC) Court Interpreter Services Grant application. Reimbursement amount requested: $3,726.32.

Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC) Senior Judge Support Grant application. Reimbursement amount requested: $10,004.00.

Domestics. Rate Adjustment for Jenna Botts from $16.21 per hour to $16.71 per hour. Effective 02/05/2024.

Probation. New Hire of Jennifer Blake to fill vacant full-time Juvenile Probation Officer position. Union. Starting rate: $16.94. Effective 02/12/2024.

Department of Public Safety, EMA

Contract with McCutcheon Enterprises for re-certification as the Primary Certified HazMat Team for the County of Clarion. Term: 1/1/2024 – 12/31/2024. Cost: $2,500.00.

Department of Public Safety. Contract amendment with Centre Communications to provide P25 upgrade of Tac 1, Tac 2, and Tac 3 radios system to digital P25 licenses. Start Date: 2/5/2024. Cost: $85,610.00.

Hotel Tax

Contracts with PA on Display: Exit 62 rack cards for April 1 – December 31, 2024, for all 14 Welcome Centers and 14 rest areas for a total of $2,016.00.

Foxburg rack card for April 1 – December 31, 2024, for all 14 Welcome Centers and 51 rest areas for a total of $7,344.00.

Contract with Clarion Printing-Litho: Printing and shipping of 3,000 Exit 62 rack cards for $336.22 for the above agreement. Print and ship 25,000 Foxburg rack cards for a total of $1,513.50 for the contract above.

Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Department Grant Application for their 7th Annual Canoe/Kayak Event scheduled for May 25, 2023. Amount requested: $934.04.

Tax Claims

The bid is on the Repository List in Richland Township for .28 acres—request: $570.00.

Tax Claims. Contract with Palmetto Postings, Inc. to provide Tax Sale and Personal Services postings.

Planning and Development

Agreement with The EADS Group to review post-construction stormwater management plans for projects with 5,000 square feet or more of new impervious area—term: 1/1/2024 12/31/2024.

2019 CDBG revision request to move unspent funds from the Foxburg Borough Main Street Catch Basins project ($17,450.00) and the Rimersburg Borough Community Building Improvements Project ($1,791.50) to the Rimersburg Borough Municipal Authority’s Chestnut StreetWaterline Replacement project.

Personnel Items:

Corrections. New Hire of Heather Say to fill vacant part-time Correctional Officer I position.

Union. The starting rate is $14.75 per hour—effective 01/23/2024.

Corrections. Promotion of Tristin Smith from part-time Correctional Officer I to full-time

Correctional Officer I. Union. The starting rate is $15.25 per hour—effective 01/28/2024.

CYS. Change in Position for Shannon Kumer from Caseworker II – Independent Living to

Caseworker II – Ongoing. Union. Full-time. Starting rate: $24.43. Effective 02/12/2024.

CYS. New Hire of Andrew Chandler to fill vacant full-time Caseworker I position. Union. The starting rate is $18.00 per hour—effective 02/21/2024.

Separation of Employment:

Corrections. Heather Say. Effective 01/31/2024

Corrections. Dianne Smith. Effective 02/18/2024

Corrections. Darla Carr. Effective 03/01/2024

CYS. Philip Delay. Effective 02/05/2024

CYS. Tenille Rivas. Effective 01/22/2024

Next Meetings

Work session is on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. in the Admin Building conference room.

Salary / Retirement / Commissioners’ Board meeting on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in the Admin Building conference room.

