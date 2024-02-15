Police: Clarion Man Faces Aggravated Assault Charges for Seriously Injuring Two Men in 2022 DUI Crash

HIGHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man is facing aggravated assault and related charges for seriously injuring two men in a DUI-related crash that occurred on June 18, 2022.

Court documents indicate State Police filed the following criminal charges against 21-year-old Skylar Andrew Rhoades, on February 7, 2024, in District Judge Timothy Schill’s office:

Aggravated Assault By Vehicle While DUI, Felony 2 (two counts)

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (two counts)

DUI/Unsafe Driving, Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving, Summary

Careless Driving – Serious Bodily Injury, Summary

Driving At Safe Speed, Summary

Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

Failure To Keep Right, Summary

Obedience To Traffic-Control Devices, Summary

The charges stem from a crash that occurred around 1:37 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, along Miola Road, in Highland Township, Clarion County, involving then-20-year-old Skylar A. Rhoades, of Clarion.

According to a complaint released on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, Rhoades was traveling south on Miola Road in a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and could not negotiate a curve in the roadway. He crossed the double yellow lines, proceeded into the oncoming lane of travel, and exited the left side of the roadway. He then struck a utility pole and collided with a brick building. The vehicle traveled through the wall of the building and came to a final rest facing east.

Rhoades was flown by LifeFlight to Allegheny General Hospital for injuries of unknown severity.

The front passenger–Tyler E. Schmader, of Clarion–was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital EMS for treatment of injuries.

The back seat passenger–Cole A. Stutzman, of Clarion–was flown to UPMC Presbyterian by LifeFlight.

Rhoades and Stutzman were using seat belts; Schmader was not.

PSP Crash Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Services Unit investigated the scene.

According to police, the crash also involved damage done to a Polaris Sportsman 450 four-wheeler, a 2018 Subaru Forester, a 2011 Dodge Durango, a 2014 Nissan Altima, and a 2019 Ford Ecosport. Some of the vehicles were struck with flying debris, the complaint states.

Before Rhoades left the scene of the crash, Trooper Brian Tanner was able to interview him in the rear of the ambulance he was located in. Rhoades confirmed he was the driver, and that they were driving from a nearby gas station to Miola Road. Rhoades was asked if he had anything to drink that night, and he stated he “had a few beers,” the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Rhoades had bloodshot eyes and the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath while he was interviewed by police.

A search warrant was executed for Rhoades’ medical records from the date of the incident. The results of the medical records showed he was under the influence of a cannabinoid and had a level of .070 ethanol in his blood at the time of the crash, the complaint states.

The front right passenger of the vehicle suffered a radial and ulnar fracture in his arm from the crash. The rear passenger suffered a serious brain injury from the crash and now has memory issues, the complaint notes.

Charges against Rhoades were filed in Judge Schill’s office on February 7, 2024.

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for March 18, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in front of Judge Schill.

