President, CEO of Pennsylvania Cable Network to Speak to Clarion Rotary

CLARION, Pa. – For the first time in over a decade, Clarion Rotary will be hosting the President and CEO of Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN), Debra Kohr Sheppard, to present to local Rotarians and guests on March 18 at the Clarion YMCA.

PCN’s previous President and CEO, Brian Lockman, presented to Clarion Rotary in 2008.

Sheppard began her career with PCN in 1993 as a director and producer. She was Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for over ten years.

She managed the Operations and Engineering departments and provided executive oversight of the Marketing and Programming departments. She also spearheaded technology updates, oversaw the Camp Hill facility’s expansion, and led the network’s conversion to High Definition.

Sheppard has served as PCN’s President and CEO since 2020.

A Pennsylvania native, Sheppard attended Susquehanna Township High School in Harrisburg. She is an alumna of Kutztown University of Pennsylvania.

Sheppard is a member of SBE (Society of Broadcast Engineers), NAPAN (National Association of Public Affairs Networks), and NSDAR (National Society Daughters of the American Revolution).

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.