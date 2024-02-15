Raymond J. Kirkpatrick, age 75, of Summerville, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2024 at Clarion Hospital.

He was born in Clarion on November 28, 1948 to the late Arthur and Frances (Hiwiller) Kirkpatrick.

Raymond graduated from Clarion State College in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish.

He worked as a purchasing agent for Owens-Illinois until his retirement.

Raymond is survived by his brother Byron and his wife Crystal, of Florida; sister-in-law Martha of Vermont; nephews Chris of Tennessee, Scott of Vermont, Stephen of New Hampshire; and his niece Stacey Boucher of Vermont.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Cliff Kirkpatrick.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

