 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 

Explore: Big Box Obits

 

Raymond J. Kirkpatrick

Thursday, February 15, 2024 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Raymond J. Kirkpatrick, age 75, of Summerville, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2024 at Clarion Hospital.

He was born in Clarion on November 28, 1948 to the late Arthur and Frances (Hiwiller) Kirkpatrick.

Raymond graduated from Clarion State College in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish.

He worked as a purchasing agent for Owens-Illinois until his retirement.

Raymond is survived by his brother Byron and his wife Crystal, of Florida; sister-in-law Martha of Vermont; nephews Chris of Tennessee, Scott of Vermont, Stephen of New Hampshire; and his niece Stacey Boucher of Vermont.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Cliff Kirkpatrick.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.