Robert Clair “Bob” Wyant, 82, of Parker, passed away late Sunday afternoon with his family by his side at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pa, following a recent illness.

Born in Boyers, Pa., on April 26, 1941, he was the son of the late Arthur and Esther McFadden Wyant.

He married the former Edith Beryl Bowser on October 27, 1960, who passed away on February 22, 2018.

Bob was a retired employee of the former Indespec at Petrolia, where he was a machinist and pipe fitter.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was also the “neighborhood mechanic” for kids with broken toys and bicycles.

He was associated with the Church of God (Parker and then Park Hill).

Survived by children Robert C. (Amanda) Wyant III of Navarre, FL, Robin R. (Chuck) Dallmus of Warner Robin, GA, and Crystal (Dusty) Walthour of Karns City, PA; Grandchildren: Arron (Amanda) Wyant and their children Justin and Kelton Wyant with whom he spent much time; also DJ and Merissa Hunter and Brenden Wyant as well as great-grandchildren Jennifer/George, Elizabeth/Chris, and Maria; additional great-grandchildren: Blake, Liam, Maddie, Emma, and Larissa.

He is also survived by sister Arlene Saye, brother William (Bill) Wyant, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter Angel on December 11, 2022.

Also preceded by siblings Patricia Watterson, Dorothy (Sis) Brown, Raymond (Sonny), Roy, and Ken Wyant.

H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc., in Parker, is handling arrangements.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.