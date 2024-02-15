 

Shapiro Administration Awards $444,000 in Wild Resource Conservation Program Grants

Thursday, February 15, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Wednesday announced that $444,364 has been awarded to 12 projects aimed at protecting Pennsylvania’s native biodiversity.

The grants add to a budget commitment to maintain and improve Pennsylvania’s natural places.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2024-25 budget proposal includes another strong investment in the stewardship of Pennsylvania’s natural resources, with new funding to build trails and expand the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps program.

“The Shapiro Administration proudly supports these projects, which will protect and conserve the Commonwealth’s native wildlife resources for future generations,” Dunn said. “Protecting Pennsylvania’s vulnerable wildlife species from the impacts of climate change, human impacts, and other threats is the driving principle of the Wild Resource Conservation Program and is central to DCNR’s core mission.”

Overseen by DCNR, the Wild Resource Conservation Program safeguards Pennsylvania’s non-game animals, native plants and their habitat.

Grants are awarded in three areas:

  • Species surveys
  • Conservation
  • Management

Visit DCNR’s website for more information on the specific projects.

Launched in 1982, Wild Resource Conservation Program encourages and supports research and protection efforts to conserve Pennsylvania’s diverse native wildlife resources, including bird and mammal species, amphibians, reptiles, insects, and wild plants.

Pennsylvanians can support the program through the new Eastern hellbender or river otter license plates, or contributions to the fund through a tax check-off program.

Learn more about the Wild Resource Conservation Program. Check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for events on public lands.


