Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission Offering The 12 Principles of Be a Loving Mirror (BALN) Course
Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) is facilitating a curriculum-based family support series, “The 12 Principles of Be a Loving Mirror (BALM).”
The class is designed to help families transform their relationships with their loved ones with substance use disorder, while also helping themselves regain inner calm and peace.
The eight-week series will run on Tuesday evenings, from March 12th to April 30th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Recovery Capital, 281 North McKean Street, Kittanning. Class can be attended in person or online via Zoom and all course materials are fully funded by AICDAC; however, registration is required and class size is limited.
For more information about the BALM class or to register by March 5, 2024, please contact AICDAC’s BALM Facilitations Specialists: Elica Shaw at 724-762-2603 or Kathy Stitt at 724-762-2119.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.