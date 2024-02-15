SPONSORED: Registration is Open for NPRC’s Virtual Information Session on February 27
WARREN, Pa. (EYT) – Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) is hosting a virtual Information Session on Tuesday, February 27, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for anyone who may be thinking about applying to NPRC.
Those interested in attending are encouraged to sign up on NPRC’s website at NPRCEvents.org.
Attendees will learn about the College’s history and mission, receive information and resources regarding tuition rates and how to pay for college, along with more details about NPRC’s offerings. More than anything, NPRC creates opportunities for those who may have never had the chance to sit in a college classroom before by only requiring a high school diploma or equivalent to apply. NPRC educates, inspires, and serves the region in a way that is unique to its needs.
They are more than a college; they are a second chance, a necessity, and an opportunity where learning and growth never stop.
For more information, visit https://regionalcollegepa.org.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.