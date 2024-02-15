Are You Interested in a CEC Director’s Seat?
As a member, you have a voice in who serves on Central Electric Co-Op’s eight-member Board of Directors.
Every year, members elect two directors for a four-year term. Director seats are divided among the counties the cooperative serves. This year, resident members from Butler and Clarion counties are invited to run for these two seats. To be eligible for nomination, you must be a CEC member in good standing, have a permanent residence in that county, and meet other qualifications required by CEC’s bylaws.
If you are interested in running for the board, complete the online form by April 1. You will then receive a qualifications list, a nominating petition (that must be signed by 20 CEC members), a prospective director questionnaire, and an authorization form for a criminal background check. You must complete all of these items and return them to CEC’s nominating committee by April 15 to be eligible to run for CEC’s Board of Directors.
After the cooperative confirms your eligibility, you will attend an orientation meeting and meet with the nominating committee for an interview. The committee then submits a list of the eligible candidates for placement on the ballot.
Nominee names, along with a photo and background information, are presented in the July issue of Power Lines. Cooperative members will vote by mail or internet before the annual meeting, or vote by paper ballot on the day of the meeting, Aug. 8, 2024, before the meeting’s commencement. Election results will be announced before adjournment.
To run for the board, first, you have to notify us that you’re interested. To do this, you must complete this form: https://www.central.coop/form/interested-in-being-considered-a before your county’s election year or submit the coupon in the February issue of the Power Lines newsletter by the deadline stated with the coupon.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.