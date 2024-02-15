WATCH: Laurel Eye Clinic Hoops – Redbank vs. Clarion Area (KSAC Girls Semifinal)

Join Mike Kalinowski and Lexis Twentier for live action as the Bulldogs of Redbank Valley take on the Bobcats of Clarion Area at PennWest- Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 with pregame at 7:15. (or after the completion of the first game)

