State Police Calls: Local Man Arrested for Protection From Abuse Order Violation

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Local Man Arrested for Protection From Abuse Order Violation

Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 1997 Honda Accord near State Route 62 and Rhudy Lane, in President Township, Venango County, at 11:05 a.m. on Monday, February 12.

Police say the driver—a 24-year-old Cranberry man—was found to be in violation of an active Protection From Abuse order.

The defendant was charged and placed in the Warren County Jail, police said.

The victim is a 21-year-old Oil City woman.

The arrestee’s name was not released.

Local Man Arrested in South Bethlehem Borough

According to a report released by PSP Kittanning on Thursday, February 15, a known man was taken into custody by the Armstrong County Sheriff’s office in South Bethlehem Borough, Armstrong County, at 3:03 p.m. on November 27, 2023.

Police say the suspect—a 33-year-old New Bethlehem man—was found to be in possession of a hypodermic needle.

The arrestee is being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

The suspect’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

