Former Area Police Officer Sentenced in DuBois Night Club Shooting May Serve Out Penalty in Clarion County



DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) — A former area police officer who pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault and terroristic threats for shooting a man in the face at a DuBois bar was sentenced on Wednesday and may serve his incarceration in Clarion County Jail.

(Photo above: Zachery Dodson, of Clearfield. Photo provided by Jefferson County Jail.)

According to a published article in Altoona Mirror, Zachery Dodson, 28, was sentenced on Wednesday, February 14, in Clearfield County Court to one year less one day to two years less one day in county jail followed by eight years of probation. Dodson must pay court costs plus a $1,000 fine in addition to over $10,000 in restitution to his victim.

Dodson’s sentence includes an order to undergo a drug/alcohol evaluation and treatment. He must attend anger management counseling. He must not have any contact with his victims and may not enter any bar, including Invictus, the bar where the incident occurred. He is not to possess firearms and must submit to DNA testing.

Due to his previous work, Dodson will serve his incarceration in either the Jefferson County Prison or the Clarion County Prison to avoid contact with inmates he may have arrested. Before sentencing, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Prison for the same reason.

Case Background

Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers and DuBois Police Department Chief Blaine Clark announced the charges against 27-year-old Zachery Allen Dodson during a press conference on Monday, February 20, 2023.

Dodson—who was off-duty at the time of the incident—was employed by the Curwensville Borough Police Department and was a deputy sheriff with the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department. He was charged with felony aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault.

According to the District Attorney, the incident occurred at 12:44 a.m. on Sunday, February 19, 2023, when police were sent to a multi-recreational facility and bar called Invictus along DuBois Street for a shooting in progress.

Two officers arrived at the bar within 18 seconds of the initial call, according to Chief Clark.

Upon their arrival, police saw people leaving the building and trying to get away from the suspected shooter. When the officers made their way to the front door, they found the building owner, Joseph Morrison, who had the suspect (later identified as Zachery Dodson) pinned to the ground and had taken the gun away from him, according to Chief Clark.

Dodson was arrested as Pennsylvania State Police and Sandy Township Police arrived at the scene. Police then secured the building and began an investigation.

One person at the bar, identified as Ani Myrtaj, was found with a gunshot wound. According to Chief Clark, a bullet struck Myrtaj in his face and exited through the back of his neck at the base of his skull. Myrtaj was flown to UPMC Altoona before being flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh where he underwent surgery for a broken jaw.

During the press conference, District Attorney Sayers commended Morrison for his bravery, saying his actions saved lives and prevented a possible homicide, but expressed concern that the incident could tarnish community support.

“We do have a strong law enforcement community here in Clearfield County,” Sayers said. “We have a community that supports our law enforcement officers. Sadly, this is going to be a tarnish on their reputation, and we hope the community understands this is an individual’s act and does not reflect our law enforcement men and women here in uniform.”

Chief Clark added, “We want to ensure that the community understands that we are here to protect them, and we will do that to the best of our ability. We take our job seriously, and we will continue to serve and protect the community.”

According to court documents, Morrison saw Dodson in the bar acting upset and aggressive, yelling on his phone, and punching windows. When Morrison warned Dodson about his behavior, Dodson allegedly screamed at him. Morrison told Dodson to leave and escorted him out of the bar, but Dodson returned eight minutes later.

Morrison told police that he was speaking with Myrtaj when Dodson came back inside. As Morrison approached Dodson to again tell him to leave, Myrtaj put himself in between the two men. Dodson then allegedly pulled a pistol from a holster on his right hip and pointed it at Morrison.

Myrtaj and Morrison then attempted to get the gun away from Dodson, but the gun fired and hit Myrtaj. Morrison told police he then tackled Dodson, took the gun from him, and held him until officers arrived.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.