7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, February 16, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today
A chance of snow after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Snow likely, mainly between 7pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Saturday
A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday
A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.
Washington’s Birthday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
