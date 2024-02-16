Angela Joy Carrico-Hickman passed into the arms of the angels Tuesday evening, February 13th, 2024.

Angela was born on February 24 th 1962 in Floyd, Virginia to Pastors Leon and Rachel Carrico.

We are sure that Mom and Dad greeted her at the gates of heaven with open arms.

Angela was a mother, sister, teacher and friend.

She carried all of these titles with pride and passion.

She spent her professional career in West Virginia, Maryland and the majority of her career was teaching for the Hudson City School District in Hudson, New York.

Angela loved her students, co-workers and colleagues and made a positive impact on many lives during her time with us on earth.

Left to carry on Angie’s legacy of compassion, love and friendship are the lights of her life, her daughters, Haley Joy Hickman and Morgan Elizabeth Hickman, both of New York.

In addition to her daughters, Angela is survived by her brothers and their wives, Tim and Deb Carrico of New Bethlehem, Pa, and Joe and Deb Carrico of Clarion, Pa.

Angela is also survived by the father of her daughters, Fred Hickman of New York.

Additionally, Angela is survived by her nephews Ben Carrico and his wife Amanda, Mike Carrico and his wife Kristi, Kory Kusick and his wife Laurene, Malachi Carrico, Ashley Kusick and Christie Christian.

Her great nieces and nephews, Elaina Carrico, Evan Carrico, Kendall Carrico, Reagan Carrico, Conan Kusick, Deacon Kusick, Taylor Christian and one great great nephew Caleb Ludlow who are also are a part of Angela’s legacy.

She loved us all passionately and unconditionally.

Some of Angela’s greatest memories came from her Kinderhook and Hudson family.

She built so many lasting and loving relationships during her time in New York.

Please know that every one of you were always in her heart.

To honor Angela’s wishes there will be a private celebration of life for her family here in Pennsylvania.

Also, as per her wishes, there will be a celebration of life held in New York in the near future.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of one’s choice in memory of our beautiful Angela.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.