Christine A. Baker, 72, of Erie, PA and formerly of Oil City, passed away on Sunday morning Feb. 11, 2024 at her home after an extended illness.

Born Nov. 7, 1951 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edward Stephens and Joyce Preston Stephens Neider.

Chris was a 1970 graduate of Oil City High School.

She was married on July 10, 1971 to James Baker at Good Hope Lutheran Church, Oil City and he survives.

Chris was a devoted mother, wife and very good friend to many.

Chris was especially proud of her two sons and their families.

Chris was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Oil City and was a charter member of the Oil City Lioness Club.

She had previously been president of the PTA at Lincoln Elementary, Oil City, PA.

Loved ones to cherish her memory, in addition to her husband James of Erie, are her two sons their wives and children: Chad Baker & his wife Rachel of New Castle, PA and children – Kylie Smith, Cullin Baker, Darrin Smith and Isaac Baker; Eric Baker & his wife Katie of Lakewood, OH and children – Annabelle Baker, Olivia Baker and George Baker.

She is also survived by one sister: Theresa ( Terri ) Sproull of Oil City; and one brother: Edward Stephens of Oil City; two uncles: Fred Preston of Carnegie, PA and Jerry Stephens of San Antonio Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends will be received from 11:00 A.M.to 12 Noon on Saturday Feb. 24th in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon with Pastor Josh Botts, of the First Presbyterian Church, Presiding..

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com <http://www.reinselfuneralhome.com/>

Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.

