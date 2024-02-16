 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 

Explore: Big Box Obits

 

Christine A. Baker

Friday, February 16, 2024 @ 01:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Christine A. Baker, 72, of Erie, PA and formerly of Oil City, passed away on Sunday morning Feb. 11, 2024 at her home after an extended illness.

Born Nov. 7, 1951 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edward Stephens and Joyce Preston Stephens Neider.

Chris was a 1970 graduate of Oil City High School.

She was married on July 10, 1971 to James Baker at Good Hope Lutheran Church, Oil City and he survives.

Chris was a devoted mother, wife and very good friend to many.

Chris was especially proud of her two sons and their families.

Chris was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Oil City and was a charter member of the Oil City Lioness Club.

She had previously been president of the PTA at Lincoln Elementary, Oil City, PA.

Loved ones to cherish her memory, in addition to her husband James of Erie, are her two sons their wives and children: Chad Baker & his wife Rachel of New Castle, PA and children – Kylie Smith, Cullin Baker, Darrin Smith and Isaac Baker; Eric Baker & his wife Katie of Lakewood, OH and children – Annabelle Baker, Olivia Baker and George Baker.

She is also survived by one sister: Theresa ( Terri ) Sproull of Oil City; and one brother: Edward Stephens of Oil City; two uncles: Fred Preston of Carnegie, PA and Jerry Stephens of San Antonio Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends will be received from 11:00 A.M.to 12 Noon on Saturday Feb. 24th in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon with Pastor Josh Botts, of the First Presbyterian Church, Presiding..

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com <http://www.reinselfuneralhome.com/>

Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.