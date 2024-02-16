Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Parmesan Risotto

Risotto is a creamy Italian rice dish!

Ingredients

8 cups chicken broth

1/2 cup finely chopped onion



1/4 cup olive oil3 cups arborio rice2 garlic cloves, minced1 cup dry white wine or water1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper3 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

Directions

1. In a saucepan, heat broth and keep warm. In a Dutch oven, saute onion in oil until tender. Add rice and garlic; cook and stir for 2-3 minutes. Reduce heat; stir in wine. Cook and stir until all liquid is absorbed.

2. Add heated broth, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring constantly and allowing liquid to absorb between additions. Cook just until risotto is creamy and rice is almost tender, about 20 minutes. Add remaining ingredients; cook and stir until heated through. Serve immediately.

