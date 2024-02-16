Clarion Man Accused of Running Vehicle Off Roadway, Throwing Rock at Car Windshield in Fit of Road Rage Due in Court Today

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A local man who reportedly ran a vehicle off the roadway and threw a rock at the car’s windshield in a fit of road rage in Clarion Borough is due in court on Friday morning.

According to court documents, 58-year-old William Narberth Kerstetter, of Clarion, is scheduled to be arraigned on the following charges at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, February 16, in front of District Judge Timothy P. Schill:

Propel Missile Into Occupied Vehicles, Misdemeanor 1

Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

Reckless Driving, Summary

Careless Driving, Summary

He is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

On January 18, 2024, around 8:24 p.m., Clarion Borough Police Detective Roger Wright received a walk-in complaint from a known individual. He advised Detective Wright that around 4:00 p.m. the same day, he was traveling through Clarion Borough when an individual ran him off the road and then threw a rock at his windshield, damaging it and a tire, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim had dashcam video of the incident, which he showed to Detective Wright, the complaint notes.

Detective Wright watched the video, which depicted a silver Chevrolet Suburban passing the victim’s Jeep on the left side in the oncoming traffic lane and proceeded to force the victim’s Jeep off the roadway. A white male wearing an orange shirt exited the Suburban and threw a rock at the Jeep, according to the complaint.

Detective Wright ran the registration of the Suburban and found that it was registered to William Narbeth Kerstetter. He was able to verify that the man throwing the rock was indeed Kerstetter, the complaint states.

On January 19, Clarion Borough Officer Kemmer spoke to Kerstetter at his home and asked him about the incident. Kerstetter responded that he was following the Jeep in the area of a school and that he was going really slow, the complaint notes.

Kerstetter stated that once they passed through the school area, the victim pulled over. Kerstetter believed he was letting him pass. Once he started to pass, the Jeep swerved to the left, almost striking Kerstetter’s Suburban. He stated that the victim did this several times, and he believed that he was attempting to hit him, the complaint states.

The complaint states Kerstetter then said the Jeep pulled over to the right side of the road, so he pulled in front of it and got out of his vehicle. He said that the driver of the Jeep commented about “running his fat a@@ over,” so he threw a rock, striking the windshield. He then stated he slipped on some ice. The Jeep passed him on the left, and the driver and his girlfriend got out of their Jeep and were coming toward him, the complaint indicates.

Kerstetter stated that he then got back into his vehicle, turned around, and left the area, the complaint notes.

On January 22 at approximately 12:15 p.m., Kerstetter went to the Clarion Borough Police Department and requested to speak with Detective Wright. He told the detective that he wanted the driver of the Jeep arrested because he had attempted to run him over, causing him to throw a rock at his windshield, the complaint states.

Detective Wright informed Kerstetter that the driver of the Jeep had a dash camera and that he had the footage. He told Kerstetter that he watched the footage, which shows he ran the victim’s vehicle off the road and threw a rock at the windshield while the vehicle was not moving toward him, the complaint continues.

Kerstetter told the detective that he keeps a rock inside his vehicle to “squeeze when he gets stressed out.” He then chuckled and said, “I guess it didn’t work that day,” according to the complaint.

Kerstetter requested the identity of the victim. Detective Wright informed him that he wouldn’t provide the identity, but once charges were filed, he’d know who he was, the complaint indicates.

The victim advised Detective Wright that the cost of the damage to his windshield was $300.00, according to the complaint.

