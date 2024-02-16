Clarion Rotary Has $6,000 in Scholarships to Award for 2024

CLARION, Pa. — The Clarion Chapter of Rotary International will be accepting applications for $6,000 worth of scholarships through March 31, 2024.

Two (2) $1,000 Amy Davis Scholarships will be awarded to Clarion County high school seniors based on academic, extracurricular school activities, and civic/community volunteerism.

One (1) $1,000 Trueman Mills RYLA Scholarship will be awarded to a Clarion County high school senior based on academic, extracurricular school activities and civic/community volunteerism. The student must also have been a graduate of District 7280’s RYLA Program

One (1) $1,000 Orville H Lerch 4-H Scholarship will be awarded to a Clarion County high school senior based on academic, extracurricular school activities and civic/community volunteerism. Scholarship candidates shall be Clarion County 4-H members for a minimum of three (3) years.

One (1) $1,000 Clarion University Scholarship will be awarded to a Clarion County high school senior based on academic, extracurricular school activities and civic/community volunteerism. Scholarship candidates must also have been accepted to Clarion University.

One (1) $1,000 Thomas Burkhardt Award will be awarded to the Outstanding Vocational Cooperative Education student in 2024.

For more information and applications, contact your high school Guidance Counselor and/or visit www.clarionrotary.com.

Rotary International unites a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges and creating lasting change. Rotary connects 1.2 million people of action from more than 36,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.